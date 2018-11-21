TOM EATON: Love is … really wanting to give your beloved 10 new Airbuses
If you are in a romantic relationship, is your love so strong that your lover would willingly destroy SA for you?
21 November 2018 - 08:47
This is about love. Sweet, pure love.
Those who were able to ignore the vuvuzelas and the singing, and who managed to hear Pravin Gordhan’s testimony before the Zondo commission, heard many things on Tuesday.
Most notably, they heard a chilling account of Jacob Zuma trying to intimidate Gordhan out of his job and away from the front door of the treasury.
