PETER BRUCE: How the pilferers of state capture have left SA in darkness at noon as state capture turns the lights out

Extract

Vincent van Gogh once said: “Put my heart and soul into my work, and have lost my mind in the process.” He was an artist. Had he been a patriotic and honest South African politician now, he would probably say the same.

This country is in such trouble you sometimes just want to bury your head in your hands and weep. Today, as I write this, is Friday November 30, 20bloody18. Eskom has just announced it will implement stage 2 load-shedding nationwide.

If it did not do this, the power monopoly says, by implication, there is a real risk of the entire electricity grid going down. A national blackout.