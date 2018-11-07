PETER BRUCE: As Ramaphosa hacks away dead wood, the new guard will have their work cut out for them

When it came, the firing of Tom Moyane as head of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) this week was as short, sharp and brutal as anything the morose 17th-century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes could have conjured.

And it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

Slipped into the job after a year of planning and coaching from Bain, the consulting group, Moyane aided and abetted state capture arguably to a greater degree than any single person who was not a direct member of the Gupta or Zuma families.

He will squeal and whine and run to the state capturists’ favourite advocate, EFF president Dali Mpofu, but it won’t help him. What he did was to single-handedly destroy the state’s ability to maximise its collection of taxes.