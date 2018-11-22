PETER BRUCE: If not Cyril Ramaphosa, give me a real alternative
The DA would not be able to hold the country together, and a weakened ANC is ripe for EFF re-infection
Extract
There's a healthy discussion going on. It allows for insults and point-scoring. Good. It's about whether people such as me delude ourselves by writing in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he cleans up the ANC, or parts of it, and the state, or parts of it.
Last week, a pipsqueak in the DA, Jacques Maree, tweeted this: “Columnists like Max du Preez & Peter Bruce, both of whom were dropped in a vat of Ramaphoza [sic] Kool-Aid at some point, have plenty to answer for. There's only one ANC and Cyril is that ANC. The notion that SA must give him a bigger mandate is as daft as claiming he's not a populist.”
I don't know Maree. I blocked him ages ago on Twitter. But other people in and around the DA are suddenly making the same sort of noises.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.