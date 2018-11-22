PETER BRUCE: If not Cyril Ramaphosa, give me a real alternative

The DA would not be able to hold the country together, and a weakened ANC is ripe for EFF re-infection

There's a healthy discussion going on. It allows for insults and point-scoring. Good. It's about whether people such as me delude ourselves by writing in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he cleans up the ANC, or parts of it, and the state, or parts of it.

Last week, a pipsqueak in the DA, Jacques Maree, tweeted this: “Columnists like Max du Preez & Peter Bruce, both of whom were dropped in a vat of Ramaphoza [sic] Kool-Aid at some point, have plenty to answer for. There's only one ANC and Cyril is that ANC. The notion that SA must give him a bigger mandate is as daft as claiming he's not a populist.”

I don't know Maree. I blocked him ages ago on Twitter. But other people in and around the DA are suddenly making the same sort of noises.