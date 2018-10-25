PETER BRUCE: What looks like inaction from Ramaphosa is actually inspired thinking

You may consider Cyril Ramaphosa insipid and weak, but stand back a bit and take stock about what he’s doing

OK, so here comes another commission of inquiry. This time it’s into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). Cue groans from the public, a few cheers. President Cyril Ramaphosa gets insulted again for “not doing anything”.

But I’m afraid this is the way of it. And, when you think about it, it’s inspired. You may consider Ramaphosa insipid and weak, but stand back a bit and take stock about what he’s doing. The Zondo and Nugent commissions, into state capture and the mismanagement at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), are beginning to lay bare the bones of Jacob Zuma’s destruction of the state.