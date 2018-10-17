PETER BRUCE: Julius Malema and the wavering whites

'We hang out in bars, are bewildered by almost anyone under 40, can't finish articles about replacing gross domestic product as a measure of growth and we aren't leaving the country'

Thursday was the worst day for the EFF in years. The normally impeccable Dali Mpofu fluffed his lines so badly at one stage that he tweeted, in response to a friendly inquiry about whether Floyd could be charged for his brother's crimes: "Ja! In the Ignorant Republic of the Mob [the 'mob' being EFF critics] you can be charged for the deeds of your relatives ."

To which someone, brilliantly, replied to the normally silver-tongued advocate: "But you support the State penalising people whose relatives stole the land ."

When I stopped laughing I reminded myself of my new resolve not to judge. It's not that easy, but there's a line in a John le Carré novel that I've never forgotten because it is so often true: "When you are accused of monstrous things, nothing sounds so feeble as the truth."