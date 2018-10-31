RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be having the time of his life, pity about the rest of us

Despite crises, Ramaphosa is sitting pretty for next year’s polls, but SA is not having as fabulous a time

President Cyril Ramaphosa is having a terrific year.

It started with the ANC anniversary celebrations in East London in January, where he took charge of the party after his election as its leader in December.

He laid out his game plan, called for unity among the ANC faithful and made it clear that the country would be changing course.

There was no doubt he was “the coming man”.

A month later, Jacob Zuma’s power was decimated. After trying desperately to hold on to the presidency, he made a clumsy, undignified exit from office.