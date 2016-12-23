CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The grinch that stole South Africa

I do know that Monopoly SA introduced Monopoly Mzansi last month to include 22 proudly SA locations; excluding Nkandla. Is that what he means by Monopoly Capital — the fake money used in the game? Maybe that’s why he doesn’t give a thought to the threat of a downgrading, the swapping of finance ministers, his unholy alliance with the Guptas or the concept of state capture — it’s all just Monopoly Capital to him? And He Won’t Go. He said it this week. It has a ring of finality about it.

It’s a little like my Granny Connie, whose stickability, too, was legendary; whose obstinance drove members of my family crazy, whose obdurate demeanour turned my mother into a shrew — not that mum needed too much encouragement to let her inner shrill out around GC.

Granny Connie liked a drink, just the one she’d say with a wink; although it was hard to recognise it as a wink since her winking eye had long since drooped making her look like she was permanently winking at best; leering at worst.

Granny’s smell was a heady mixture of snuff — gwaai as she called it, sniffed up her nose like a cocaine addict and then sneezed out often and with great gusto — and lavender. There were undertones of must from fusty old age. And a vegetably herbiness from never-quite-clean green hands that were forever digging in the earth, planting or pulling rosemary and sage and rose bushes and thyme and flocks.

Not that she liked spending much time in her own tiny garden.

In old age, Granny Connie turned into a wanderer, arriving without notice and paying not the slightest attention to whether it might be inconvenient for those she was gracing with her presence.

She roundly dismissed any objections to her unannounced visits by waving them away saying that as an elder relative, it was a family duty to house and feed her.

Her lack of humility, the missing gratitude for the kindnesses shown her, the assumption that she would be waited on “hand, foot, and the bloody rest of her” (from my exasperated mother) made her presence fraught with tension, misgivings, and pretend jollity masking very close to the surface rage, again from my mum.

It began one blistering day in mid December with the hooting from a car at our front gate. Nobody hooted at our front gate, people who knew us drove into our back yard through the back gate — our house was built on a corner plot so there were two separate entrances on two separate streets.

This December day, the hooting came from a stranger who’d come to deliver our aged relative, having been bribed by her to make a half hour detour to bring her to our home, for the holidays she said.

And so it began, the month Granny Connie spent with the Naidoos, annexing the bedroom I shared with my sister, snoring loudly, spending hours in our only bathroom, smoking roll ups everywhere, lolling about the house, making me fetch her things or make her tea. I hated the smell of her, I was frightened by her beady eye that seemed to follow me around the room.

My complaints to my mother were useless — she was feeling much like I was.

And it was impossible to move the ancient old crone, with her mole out of which sprouted a thick black strand of hair even though the rest of her was spiky gray.

GC refused to go. She seemed impervious to the subtle (then increasingly blatant) hints from my parents that it was time to move on.

Percy would love to see you, I heard my mother say to her — more than once. It’s lovely at the coast at this time of the year. Don’t you think it’s time to head back home — to your lovely garden? She would not budge.

It ended badly, with hurt feelings on all sides, not least from my Uncle Percy who was the next port of call for our recalcitrant aunt.

When GC finally left — the relief was palpable, but actually, it had ruined December for us all.

When JZ finally goes, it will be too late. Things will have soured to a point of no return.

That man! He has no sense of shame.

Oh, Merry Christmas everyone.