Of Christmas spirits, Marikana and the tent that blew away

That is where the resemblance to the conservative white community ends, though, for the couple has through the years become known as the district’s leading white strugglistas, even though Santa professes they are apolitical. Over the year their views had earned them the ire of many a rightwinger, and 32 bullet holes to show for it in the office of the Groot Marico information centre, where Santa has been working for decades.

December 16 this year started as a typically hot summer’s day, all open sky, she recounted this week. She had to pass 14 checkpoints, wrote Egbert in his diary, to the event in Gopane township near the border with Botswana. At the venue people were chanting "Zuma, Zuma, Zuma", giving the lie to any loss of popularity the beleaguered ANC leader is seen to have suffered.

But clouds rolled up from nowhere and it began to rain, drenching the people thronging at the edges where the tent had run out of space. "Pula, pula, pula" sang the crowd, welcoming the rain. Then, just as the president spoke about Marikana, the tent was rent open right above him and hoisted into the air on its one side.

"I looked up and thought, God knows, this can’t be happening. Above me I could see the massive sound and lighting equipment swinging around on the electrical cables."

All came crashing down, and many guests had to struggle to free themselves of the wires. Miraculously, only four injured people had to be taken to hospital. Zuma’s bodyguards all fell on him, Santa said, and then grabbed him like a child and whisked him away to a barbed wire enclosure behind the tent. They blocked some of the exits, causing panic in the crowd, who flattened a fence on the other side in the rush to get away.

Township children took the opportunity to grab as much as they could of the great abundance of food and were seen running into the streets with their arms full.

The event took Santa’s thoughts to another number 16 suffused with symbolism, in June. On that day last year the couple had taken the time off to visit the spot where Santa was almost killed the first time — the house in Orlando in Soweto where she worked as a 19-year-old welfare worker in 1976.

The already radicalised Santa had opted to spend her mandatory practical work in a black township, and was sent to Soweto to work with Dr Melville Edelstein during the June holidays. He was stoned to death and she was attacked and ended up in Baragwanath Hospital with several knife wounds. Her white Volkswagen Beetle went up in flames. Baragwanath was in chaos and, having seen so many dead bodies, she got up from her bed and walked off, to be picked up later and taken to Johannesburg.

Upon her return 39 years later on June 16 2015 to the spot where she was attacked she was overwhelmed with gratitude. "I had this wonderful feeling [of affirmation] that this had been the right path for me to take."

As far as symbolism goes on December 2016, it is hard to look past the moment at which the tent collapsed, as Zuma was speaking about Marikana. Before his speech, the master of ceremonies said the ancestors were speaking through the rain in the district ravaged by drought. Afterwards the spin doctors said they were warning that people should stick to the ancestors’ ways, who they averred did not have much to say about the 2012 massacre. Twitter called it simple: the amadlozi had Marikana in mind, many users said.

Van Bart was back at her charity work the next day to give Christmas gifts to 120 orphans in Groot Marico’s township, remembering the "double neck rolls" and the overabundance of food the previous day.

All the symbolism had kept her thoughts on Zuma: "I spoke with him in my heart."