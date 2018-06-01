PREGA GOVENDER: Warning over making history compulsory at school

'If they are going to do it, it will be a disaster. Where are the teachers going to come from?'

The study, which involved 20 of the education faculties that offered history, found that financial constraints limited the faculties’ capacity to appoint academic staff, which resulted in a few academics teaching large history classes.

Kallaway, who declined an invitation by the Department of Basic Education to serve on the task team which was appointed in June 2015, informed the DBE in a letter at the time that its desire to make history compulsory did not address key issues.

“Nothing short of a comprehensive look at the whole history education area and its relation to the rest of the curriculum is needed if we are to understand the nature of the problem.