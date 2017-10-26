MATT LEVINE: Forget Karl Marx, index funds have a better chance of destroying capitalism
'If all the companies are owned by the same handful of big diversified investing institutions, and if those institutions have no interest in competition between the companies they own, then what is the point of capitalism?'
