Prof Jannie Rossouw’s open letter to Steinhoff directors: do the right thing

I write this open letter in my capacity as a shareholder in Steinhoff. Most of you do not know me and will probably never meet me. I am only a small shareholder when compared with the other companies, pension funds, trusts and individuals invested in the company. I hold my shares through my interest in pension funds, unit trusts, the Satrix 40 and some shares directly in my own name.

Given the media coverage, I assume you are aware of the company’s recent history. Suffice to say Steinhoff has shed R200bn (about 85%) of its market capitalisation in the six weeks since CEO Markus Jooste resigned on December 6 amid undisclosed "accounting irregularities".

As far as I can ascertain, the value destruction at Steinhoff is probably the largest in SA’s corporate history. This affects direct and indirect holders of Steinhoff — including the members of pension funds with Steinhoff shares in their portfolios. It is at this level that the losses become real and aren’t mere numbers on a spreadsheet.

I’m sure you know this, but we cannot keep on accusing government of mismanagement in public entities and elsewhere if we do not have the same expectations of the private sector. That is why we must judge Steinhoff as harshly as we judge corruption and mismanagement in the public sector.

My main concern at Steinhoff is that the very board that was responsible for governance, oversight and the financial statements of the company in the period running up to this destruction of value has not been replaced. I find this unacceptable.

So, I lodge an appeal to the directors of Steinhoff to do the honourable thing: resign.