NATASHA MARRIAN: Why a grand coalition is exactly what the country needs
South Africa can no longer afford the luxury of narrow party interests; there is simply too much at stake
The City of Joburg could have yet another mayor by the end of the year — exploding streets are far from the end of the once magnificent city’s woes.
This comes as the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is preparing to pull out of its coalition arrangement with the ANC in key cities, party leader Gayton McKenzie tells the FM. The decision, to be ratified by a PA leadership meeting in September, has been all but agreed to by the power brokers in the party. As a result, the ANC-EFF coalition (now running the city) could hit the skids again should their largely absent mayor, Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda, face another motion of no confidence. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.