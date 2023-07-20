NATASHA MARRIAN: EFF Gauteng tie-up on the ropes
Lesufi’s woes mount as he leads the ANC in a desperate push to retain power in Gauteng
20 July 2023 - 05:00
Problems are mounting for Gauteng ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi.
It is difficult not to sympathise with the former spokesperson-turned MEC-turned premier. He has been the face of a desperate push by the ANC in Gauteng to forestall electoral calamity for the party in the province, which has at times been, well, cringeworthy. ..
