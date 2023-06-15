The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Experts list fraud, waste, abuse — and brokers
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
By-elections come and go. They’re also hyper-localised. Taken together, this makes it rare for any single such poll to paint an accurate picture of how the votes will fall at national level. But it could be illuminating when it comes to voter opinions on the broader political landscape. On coalitions, for example.
That’s why next week’s poll in Joburg’s ward 7 will be a treat for political observers. And why parties, the FM understands, are “throwing the kitchen sink” at the election. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Countdown to 2024: the meaning of a by-election
A by-election in a small Joburg ward would seem to be of little national import, politics-wise. But given ructions in the metro council — and coming soon after a no-confidence motion against the mayor — it could be indicative of voter perceptions of coalition governments in the country
By-elections come and go. They’re also hyper-localised. Taken together, this makes it rare for any single such poll to paint an accurate picture of how the votes will fall at national level. But it could be illuminating when it comes to voter opinions on the broader political landscape. On coalitions, for example.
That’s why next week’s poll in Joburg’s ward 7 will be a treat for political observers. And why parties, the FM understands, are “throwing the kitchen sink” at the election. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.