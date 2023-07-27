NATASHA MARRIAN: Gayton McKenzie’s pilgrimage to coalition central
The PA leader is in the Holy Land to see how the Israelis make coalitions work — or don’t
27 July 2023 - 05:03
PA leader Gayton McKenzie is likely to rile his ANC local-government bedfellows with his latest antics: he is in Israel learning about coalitions.
So impressed is McKenzie with the political lessons on offer from the Israelis — despite the tumultuous events sparked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to rein in the power of the judiciary — that he is set to return there with all his party’s mayors and would-be mayors...
