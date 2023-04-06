The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
DA leader John Steenhuisen can smell blood ahead of the elections in 2024 — but the opposition pact he is punting is less moonshot than pie in the sky.
Much depends on voter turnout and the extent to which opposition parties can snatch voters away from the ANC and the EFF if the mooted "moonshot pact" is to stand any chance of success.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Was that a moonshot? No, a pie in the sky
With the best will in the world, Steenhuisen’s 2024 ambitions are likely to run aground on sheer arithmetic
DA leader John Steenhuisen can smell blood ahead of the elections in 2024 — but the opposition pact he is punting is less moonshot than pie in the sky.
Much depends on voter turnout and the extent to which opposition parties can snatch voters away from the ANC and the EFF if the mooted “moonshot pact” is to stand any chance of success. ..
