NATASHA MARRIAN: DA reset a long shot
The party firmly entrenched itself as a party for minorities — a reset of sorts, as it moved to re-establish lost ties with its base
05 November 2020 - 05:00
The DA’s congress, held over the weekend, made it clear that the party is not interested in governing. It cannot hope to do so given the outcome of its elective conference. It firmly entrenched itself as a party for minorities — a reset of sorts, as it moved to re-establish lost ties with its base.
It elected a largely white, male leadership core, building on its policy decision to discount race as a factor or a proxy for disadvantage. The outcome was unsurprising given the tone of the report on what went wrong for the party in the 2019 election, when the DA lost support for the first time since 1994.
