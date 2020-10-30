National BREAKING NEWS: DA’s Randall Williams elected as Tshwane mayor Williams’s election comes about eight months after Stevens Mokgalapa resigned from the post in the wake of a sex scandal BL PREMIUM

The DA’s Randall Williams has been elected mayor of Tshwane, giving the capital city a leader after eight months of legal and political infighting.

Williams’s election on Friday afternoon was a significant boost for the party, which will be holding its elective conference this weekend.