BREAKING NEWS: DA’s Randall Williams elected as Tshwane mayor
Williams’s election comes about eight months after Stevens Mokgalapa resigned from the post in the wake of a sex scandal
30 October 2020 - 17:24
The DA’s Randall Williams has been elected mayor of Tshwane, giving the capital city a leader after eight months of legal and political infighting.
Williams’s election on Friday afternoon was a significant boost for the party, which will be holding its elective conference this weekend.
