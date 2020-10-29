NATASHA MARRIAN: SA’s by-election battleground
A string of simple local by-elections has SA political parties anxious
29 October 2020 - 05:00
It is hardly the epic electoral battle that is being faced by the US this week, but a string of simple local by-elections has SA political parties anxious. The anticipation is palpable as the Electoral Commission of SA prepares the country for its first taste of voter sentiment after one of the harshest lockdowns in the world.
On November 11, 444 candidates from 40 political parties will contest 95 by-elections across SA. This will provide the first indication of how the state’s handling of the pandemic will affect the ANC in the 2021 local government elections.
