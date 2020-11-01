John Steenhuisen vows to keep DA true to core principles
01 November 2020 - 17:43
Newly elected DA leader John Steenhuisen has set his sights on 2021’s crucial local government elections, assuring voters that SA’s second-largest party will not turn its back on its core principles again.
Steenhuisen was elected with former leader Helen Zille, who will remain federal council chair, arguably the most powerful position in the party.
