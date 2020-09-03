NATASHA MARRIAN: Finally, Cyril’s in charge
The battle is by no means over, but it is becoming clear that the Zuma-Magashule hurdle is no longer an insurmountable one
03 September 2020 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory at the national executive committee meeting was complete — he was even advised by NEC members not to entertain the damning missive from his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.
The simple endorsing of Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption letter and the rejection of Zuma’s letter to the party president speaks volumes about the balance of forces in the ANC at present.
