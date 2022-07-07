×

TOBY SHAPSHAK: SA’s Lord of the Flies, courtesy of Eskom

The cost just of operating during load-shedding is enough to close down a small business

07 July 2022 - 05:00

Luckily my small business’s landlord has a generator. A big one.

Whenever #loadshitting hits, there is that 30-second silence and darkness until the generator kicks in.  You seem to hear the generator,  but it’s the one at the next-door offices in Craighall. We can hear the neighbour’s generator, but not our building’s. But, like all the strangeness of our Eskom-influenced lives, there is a symmetry to it. The generators, clearly automated, take roughly the same time to start up...

