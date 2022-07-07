Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: SA’s Lord of the Flies, courtesy of Eskom The cost just of operating during load-shedding is enough to close down a small business B L Premium

Luckily my small business’s landlord has a generator. A big one.

Whenever #loadshitting hits, there is that 30-second silence and darkness until the generator kicks in. You seem to hear the generator, but it’s the one at the next-door offices in Craighall. We can hear the neighbour’s generator, but not our building’s. But, like all the strangeness of our Eskom-influenced lives, there is a symmetry to it. The generators, clearly automated, take roughly the same time to start up...