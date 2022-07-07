TOBY SHAPSHAK: SA’s Lord of the Flies, courtesy of Eskom
The cost just of operating during load-shedding is enough to close down a small business
07 July 2022 - 05:00
Luckily my small business’s landlord has a generator. A big one.
Whenever #loadshitting hits, there is that 30-second silence and darkness until the generator kicks in. You seem to hear the generator, but it’s the one at the next-door offices in Craighall. We can hear the neighbour’s generator, but not our building’s. But, like all the strangeness of our Eskom-influenced lives, there is a symmetry to it. The generators, clearly automated, take roughly the same time to start up...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now