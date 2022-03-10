Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Dinosaurs in the social media age The invasion of Ukraine is being called the first information war. It’s one Putin, and SA’s own out-of-touch ANC, have already lost B L Premium

Zaporizhzhia — another word the world had never heard until last week. Now we know how to pronounce the name of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russian soldiers fired at a nuclear power plant — let that sink in for a moment. In the same country as Chernobyl, nogal. The world found out immediately — through TikTok videos showing the fire that broke out and the streaking tracer shells seemingly aimed at the hulking towers housing the six nuclear reactors. Sorry, Facebook, you’re last war’s social medium...