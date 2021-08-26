Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook faces a stronger Federal Trade Commission

Facebook stands accused of buying out start-ups because it lacked the acumen and talent to survive the transition to mobile

26 August 2021 - 05:00

Facebook’s inability to make the shift to mobile is the reason it uses its monopoly power to buy up smaller competitors — or bury them.

That’s according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which refiled its antitrust complaint against the social media giant last week after the judge said it needed to present a stronger case...

