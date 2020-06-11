Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: The unacceptable face of Facebook If ever Facebook had a chance to act against a serial offender, a spreader of lies and disinformation, this was it. It blew it BL PREMIUM

I wonder what Mark Zuckerberg was thinking when he said Facebook would take no action on US President Donald Trump’s volatile posts about the George Floyd protests. His stance has polarised Facebook itself, with about 400 employees staging a "virtual walkout" last week, several resigning and senior managers expressing dissent. Obviously, all this happened over on Twitter.

Just days before, Twitter — which has been inching towards finding a backbone over the egregious way Trump breaks its terms and conditions — finally acted. It didn’t actually delete the tweet that referenced an infamous 1960s racist comment about that decade’s riots — "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" — but hid it behind a warning. Still, at least it did something. Finally.