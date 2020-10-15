TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook faces breakup
Bad news for the social media giant and Big Tech as US declares they have hurt innovation and weakened democracy
15 October 2020 - 05:00
In the same week that Facebook proudly announced its integration of backend messaging between Messenger and Instagram, US lawmakers released a searing report recommending breakups for Big Tech firms which abuse their monopoly.
It was Schadenfreude for many Facebook critics, who have long accused the world’s largest social media network of breaking the competition agreements it made when it bought Instagram in 2012 for $1bn and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now