Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook faces breakup Bad news for the social media giant and Big Tech as US declares they have hurt innovation and weakened democracy BL PREMIUM

In the same week that Facebook proudly announced its integration of backend messaging between Messenger and Instagram, US lawmakers released a searing report recommending breakups for Big Tech firms which abuse their monopoly.

It was Schadenfreude for many Facebook critics, who have long accused the world’s largest social media network of breaking the competition agreements it made when it bought Instagram in 2012 for $1bn and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19bn.