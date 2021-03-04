Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: After Australia, Big Tech’s reckoning awaits In forcing Google and Facebook to pay news providers, a precedent has been set that other countries are sure to follow BL PREMIUM

Fresh from a bruising public relations disaster in Australia, Facebook — along with Google and Twitter — has much bigger problems this month when US lawmakers will grill the tech giants again over spreading misinformation about politics and Covid-19.

Facebook has the most to worry about — including the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill, as it was used as the primary organising platform by right-wing rioters, and its reluctance to ban former president Donald Trump until after five people died because of that riot...