TOBY SHAPSHAK: After Australia, Big Tech’s reckoning awaits
In forcing Google and Facebook to pay news providers, a precedent has been set that other countries are sure to follow
04 March 2021 - 05:00
Fresh from a bruising public relations disaster in Australia, Facebook — along with Google and Twitter — has much bigger problems this month when US lawmakers will grill the tech giants again over spreading misinformation about politics and Covid-19.
Facebook has the most to worry about — including the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill, as it was used as the primary organising platform by right-wing rioters, and its reluctance to ban former president Donald Trump until after five people died because of that riot...
