TOBY SHAPSHAK: Going back to the days of big barons Record profits of a combined $38bn confirm that Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple are too large and too powerful

Just as US lawmakers and its justice department have issued scathing findings of anticompetitive behaviour by Big Tech, those firms confirmed their market dominance with great third quarters.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google’s holding company Alphabet made a collective $38bn of net profit this quarter.