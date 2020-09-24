TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook has ‘blood on its hands’
Sophie Zhang’s searing memo has exposed how the social media giant is losing the war against disinformation
24 September 2020 - 05:00
Sophie Zhang — along with Edward Snowden — will be remembered as one of the great whistleblowers of our age.
The former Facebook data scientist’s bombshell memo has refocused attention on the social media giant’s inability to stop the spread of disinformation and false information on its platforms.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now