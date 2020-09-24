Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook has ‘blood on its hands’ Sophie Zhang’s searing memo has exposed how the social media giant is losing the war against disinformation BL PREMIUM

Sophie Zhang — along with Edward Snowden — will be remembered as one of the great whistleblowers of our age.

The former Facebook data scientist’s bombshell memo has refocused attention on the social media giant’s inability to stop the spread of disinformation and false information on its platforms.