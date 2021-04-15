TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook’s leaf out of Zuma’s book
The company’s impunity over not informing users or regulators about half a billion customers getting hacked is astounding
15 April 2021 - 05:00
What is the most galling thing about the latest Facebook data hack of 533-million users’ personal data? That Facebook was warned as far back as 2012 about the data-scraping vulnerability? Or that it intimated it was the users’ own fault?
First, the facts, as best we know them. As usual, Facebook wasn’t even aware it had been breached. A dataset of the 533-million users appeared on a hacker forum last week with their phone numbers and other details...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now