TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook's leaf out of Zuma's book The company's impunity over not informing users or regulators about half a billion customers getting hacked is astounding

What is the most galling thing about the latest Facebook data hack of 533-million users’ personal data? That Facebook was warned as far back as 2012 about the data-scraping vulnerability? Or that it intimated it was the users’ own fault?

First, the facts, as best we know them. As usual, Facebook wasn’t even aware it had been breached. A dataset of the 533-million users appeared on a hacker forum last week with their phone numbers and other details...