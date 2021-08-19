Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: The Disinformation Dozen A small group of people are peddling lies about vaccines — and making a lot of money doing it BL PREMIUM

In a sea of misinformation, there are 12 people whose spreading of "fake news" about Covid is so bad, they have earned the nickname the Disinformation Dozen.

The most prolific is osteopathic physician Joseph Mercola. The New York Times writes that he has "long been a subject of criticism and government regulatory actions for his promotion of unproven or unapproved treatments"...