Opinion / On My Mind TRACEY DAVIES: There’s good reason to be suspicious of Mantashe’s latest brainchild It is rather strange that the new Energy Council of SA – the ‘collective unified voice of energy’ – has no renewable energy industry participation

On November 2, SA made global headlines for clinching a first-of-its-kind $8.5bn climate finance deal with the US, EU, UK, Germany and France. The deal, announced at COP26, has been hailed as a breakthrough in international finance support for a faster transition away from coal in a major emerging economy.

On the same day, a small group of local CEOs, together with mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, launched the Energy Council of SA. The launch didn’t attract much media attention, perhaps deliberately, but it has the potential to be just as significant for our energy policy as the finance deal...