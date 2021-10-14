the g spot
Dirty but hot: why coal’s still a hot play
14 October 2021 - 05:00
The sleeper commodity of 2021 has been dirty old coal, and the shares that mine it — including Thungela and Exxaro. The FM spoke to Thungela CEO July Ndlovu about the incredible recent spike in coal and energy prices.
Did you think this might happen when you listed, when very few gave Thungela the time of day?..
