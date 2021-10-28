National WIND AND SOLAR SA to get 25 green energy projects at record low prices However, the new projects will take approximately 36 months to deliver power to the grid and are not expected to alleviate the supply shortfall any time soon B L Premium

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday night announced 25 new renewable energy projects that will deliver wind and solar energy at record low prices for SA.

The announcement comes as the country shifted from stage 4 load-shedding to stage 2 amid anger and recriminations at the government for failing to solve the electricity supply problem...