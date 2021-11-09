LETTER: Nuclear weapons are a danger to all

The UN General Assembly in September commemorated International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. Yet the race for nuclear superiority continues unabated with the advent of hypersonic missiles.

Nuclear weapons can be considered instruments of power and prestige only in cultures that are numb to the potential consequences of such technologies of death, or those that go further and glorify the wanton destructiveness these weapons represent.

These weapons present humankind with an immense challenge — one far greater than most understand. These weapons are omnicidal — holding the potential for the death of all.

Nuclear disarmament is in vogue again. Relegated to the "dustbin of history" after the Cold War, it has risen to be a pivotal concern, given the current crises in Korea and the South China Sea.

Nuclear weapons were born out of fear, they have been nurtured in fear and are sustained in fear. They are dinosaurs, representing the ways of the past.

Farouk Araie

Joburg

