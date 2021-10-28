TOBY SHAPSHAK: Dirty coal, or battery banks for SA?
The single best thing SA could do to cut its climate change guilt is to invest in battery banks, recharged with renewable energy, like Australia is doing
28 October 2021 - 05:00
When someone thinks you are wrong on the internet, they waste no time telling you — and smirking when they think you have egg on your face.
I’ve experienced it many times but perhaps never as intensely as after a recent column about minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s irrational defence of "cleaner coal" as a power source for the future...
