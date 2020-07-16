Representivity in the Nids-Cram survey

Like many researchers around the world, at the beginning of lockdown we were faced with a dilemma: how to collect survey data without actually visiting respondents? We recognised that collecting data on important outcomes like employment and hunger was critical, the question was simply how to do it.

Eventually the National Income Dynamic Study: Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) team settled on conducting a telephone survey, something that has quickly become the norm around the world.

One of the challenges with conducting any survey, including telephone surveys, is identifying a representative sampling frame and the issue of nonresponse. The people who decide to pick up the phone and participate are usually different to the ones who don’t, and in nontrivial ways. To get around this we decided to use an existing dataset that had a rich set of background information on all participants — Nids.

Nids is a panel study that began in 2008 as a nationally representative survey with the same individuals and their descendants being re-interviewed every two to three years between 2008 and 2017.