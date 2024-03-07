Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mr President, why Israel?

Our government is highly selective when it comes to moral outrage

07 March 2024 - 04:00
Smoke rises over the northern Gaza strip, as seen from Israel, February 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Why indeed? Why not Sudan, Russia, Myanmar or scores of others? Do you also have their flags in your cupboard, which you can pull out for a good sound bite? Did you march against them too?

Really, why?

  1. It’s all about the money — selling yourself to the highest bidder.
  2. Jews are fair game. After all, you can’t be accused of racism and hatred when it comes to Jews, can you? And you could never intervene in the business of another sovereign state, such as Russia, or Zimbabwe ...
  3. What Israel has achieved in 75 years — economically, medically, agriculturally, scientifically, architecturally and every other which way (against all odds, I might add) — only highlights your own deficiencies, inefficiencies and inadequacies. In the 30 years of our democracy, what have you achieved? We’re the rape capital of the world, for heaven’s sake. Our school system is substandard, our public health system a disaster ...

Mr President, you’d do well — intellectually, morally and politically — to put your energies (and taxpayers’ money) into addressing issues at home. Fight your own battles, and when your own slate is clean, maybe then you’ll have the credentials to have opinions we can take seriously.

Fabula Vera (name supplied)
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

