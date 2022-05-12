LETTER: River Club development will have benefits

As an ordinary South African, having lived here for more than 50 years, I cannot understand what all the fuss is about over the River Club development.

It seems to me that the new development is a good thing that will benefit the city and provide jobs as well as new sites for running and walking.

Is there any valid reason to halt the building at this stage? What benefit will that bring to any person in Cape Town?

Chris Howe-Ely

Cape Town