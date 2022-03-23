Amazon office park’s developers to contest order halting building
Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust says the interdict will dampen much-needed development in Cape Town
23 March 2022 - 21:23
The developers of a R4.6bn office park to house tech giant Amazon are appealing against an urgent interdict that halted construction on the building site, sending 750 workers home on Friday.
The interdict jeopardises the jobs of more than 4,000 workers involved in the project at various stages. ..
