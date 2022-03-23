National Amazon office park’s developers to contest order halting building Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust says the interdict will dampen much-needed development in Cape Town B L Premium

The developers of a R4.6bn office park to house tech giant Amazon are appealing against an urgent interdict that halted construction on the building site, sending 750 workers home on Friday.

The interdict jeopardises the jobs of more than 4,000 workers involved in the project at various stages. ..