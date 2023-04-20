The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
An arrest warrant has now been issued to ensure Steinhoff’s former CEO faces fraud charges in Germany
Eskom’s troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for SA’s long-suffering population
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
South Africa’s economic future is looking decidedly bleak, with the most bearish of commentators pointing to a looming debt crisis, crumbling governance, social unrest and state failure. Political analysts, however, seem less pessimistic.
Any economic turnaround hinges on politics. And, while the economic situation is deeply concerning, things aren’t looking too good on the politics front either...
Why SA is no failed state
While some economists have a jaundiced view of the country’s prospects, political analysts see slivers of hope. South Africa is a long way from state failure, they say — and from an ANC-EFF tie-up
