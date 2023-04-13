Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Amid opposition concerns about an ANC-EFF tie-up, the governing party’s national leadership has fully endorsed its Gauteng chapter’s alliance with Julius Malema’s “red berets”, says ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi.
The ANC in Gauteng has worked with the EFF on an ad hoc basis since 2019. But after losing 10 of the province’s 11 municipalities in the 2021 local government election, it has forged stronger ties with the party. ..
coalition politics
Is Gauteng headed for a ‘doomsday’ pact?
The ANC’s national leadership has given its full backing to a partnership with the EFF in Gauteng, says provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi. The DA, meanwhile, is marshalling its resources to keep its ‘Enemy No 1’ out of government
