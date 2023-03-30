A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
The ouroboros of cognitive dissonance that is the ANC has rolled into the realm of farce, with party high-ups last week suggesting it is the constitution that’s standing in the way of a more egalitarian society; of a “better life for all”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa suggested as much when he told delegates at a conference that South Africa needs to reflect on the extent to which the constitution has “served the aspirations of our people”. But it was ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina who really went in wearing waders. Ahead of a lekgotla of the ANC parliamentary caucus, she reportedly said the constitution must be amended as it no longer serves the needs of the majority. It was set up, she said, “to accommodate everyone”. The horror.
It’s no stretch to say the needs of the majority haven’t been met. Look no further than the levels of poverty, inequality, deprivation; the lack of access to housing, clean water, basic sanitation, health care and quality education. But it is disingenuous in the extreme for a party that’s been in power for almost 30 years to blame this on a document rather than on its own inability to bring about what is envisioned therein.
While it’s in a reflective mood, the ANC should perhaps consider the issue of its own support. It garnered 57% of the votes among those who actually turned out for the 2019 polls. Factor in registered voters who stayed home and that figure slips to 38%. Consider all eligible voters in South Africa (by the electoral commission’s measure), and the ANC has the electoral support of a paltry 28%.
That arguably speaks volumes about the real majority’s opinion of the ruling party and its dearth of leadership and vision.
EDITORIAL: Blame the ANC, not the constitution
The ANC should acknowledge its own failure to bring about the benefits for society formulated in the constitution
