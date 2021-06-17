Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Auditing heavyweight FulvioTonelli to chair Irba 2.0 It's clear, from a talk that the UK's Donald Brydon gave to SA auditors, that the profession needs a shake-up. Can the regulator step up? BL PREMIUM

Last weekend, the auditing profession breathed a sigh of relief when finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a new board for the turbulent regulator, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba).

This new board will be chaired by an auditing heavyweight in Fulvio Tonelli, a former top executive of PwC Africa, but many of his new colleagues also have impressive track records. They include former Alexander Forbes finance director Naidene Ford-Hoon, the auditor-general’s Eugene Zungu, former SA Revenue Services lawyer Nalini Maharaj and Ruth Benjamin-Swales, who chaired the regulator some years ago...