Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Meet Deloitte’s new pilot The firm has learnt a lot about professional scepticism from the corporate crashes at Steinhoff and Tongaat, says its new CEO, Ruwayda Redfearn B L Premium

Lwazi Bam, who announced his departure after 12 years as CEO of Deloitte Africa this week, reckons the worst is behind the audit firm. "I was speaking to a client the other day, and he said: ‘The safest airline to fly with is the one that’s just had a crash.’"

There’s a certain logic in that — only, Deloitte has had a series of messy client crashes: the implosion of lender African Bank in 2013, the supernova of Steinhoff in 2017, and then Tongaat Hulett in 2018...