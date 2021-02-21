Opinion Hold auditors to account, then SA Irba caretaker says exit of CEO first move in overcoming scandals BL PREMIUM

Nonkululeko Gobodo, caretaker of the troubled Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), says the resignation of its controversial CEO, Jenitha John, this week was necessary to restore confidence in a profession that has been rocked by a spate of corporate scandals.

“There is an urgent need to restore confidence in the accounting profession, and for this to happen the integrity of Irba has to be restored,” she says...