ROB ROSE: Karpower deal — 'This is grand corruption' A bribe was allegedly being offered even as the state capture commission was hearing evidence of corruption

"One thing you must understand is that there is a system in this country, and if you don’t work in accordance with that system you will fail even if your project is the best."

These were the words an official from Gwede Mantashe’s mineral resources & energy department uttered to DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati at Kream restaurant in Pretoria on Monday November 2 last year, according to court papers lodged last week...