Government pulls plug on Turkish emergency power ships
Karpowership given go-ahead in belief that energy was needed to support health-care system in Covid-19 crisis
25 August 2020 - 15:35
UPDATED 25 August 2020 - 22:59
The government has revoked its approval for Turkey’s Karpowership to provide emergency power in SA without the required environmental permits, the department of environment, forestry and fisheries (DEFF) said on Tuesday.
Though the department gave a directive to the company to produce emergency power, it was under the impression that it was to support SA’s health-care system in the Covid-19 crisis, only to find out later the permission was instead to aid the company’s intended participation in the government emergency power procurement tender.
