JUSTICE MALALA: Don't waste the virus crisis Covid-19 has scared us but we dare not waste the chance to get our house in order, or we'll be punished in coming months

We do not fully know what the spread of Covid-19 will bring here in SA and elsewhere. We know, however, that this spring will end and that our country and our systems will need to be rebuilt. We dare not waste that chance.

The implications of Covid-19 are dire enough even in these beginning stages of the pandemic. Economies are shutting down. Forecasts for poor or decent growth are being revised down by the day. Any serious scenario planner is by now weighing up the implications of overloaded public health-care systems and the social, medical and economic consequences.